WWE reveals extent of Edge injury following beatdown on RAW

WWE has revealed the extent of injuries suffered by Edge, following an attack from The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW.

The Rated-R Superstar founded The Judgment Day with Damian Priest shortly after WrestleMania 38. He would be ejected from the group just a few months later, and written off TV.

The Rated-R Superstar returned during SummerSlam 2022 as a babyface, uniting with Rey and Dominik Mysterio against his former stablemates. Rey and Edge would defeat The Judgment Day at WWE Clash At The Castle, but not before Dominik betrayed the two legends and joined the heel faction.

After challenging Dom to a match on last week's RAW, Edge's wish was granted this Monday. However, the rest of Judgment Day would ambush the Hall of Famer, brutally attacking him with a chair.

They left the Rated-R Superstar laying at the end of the show and attacked his legs with a chair. Now WWE has revealed the extent of the injuries, announcing on WWE's The Bump that the Canadian legend has suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain.

It is not yet clear how long Edge will be absent from WWE TV, but he is sure to want revenge on his former allies when he returns.

Johnny Gargano & Kevin Owens have reacted to the Edge injury

This week's guests on WWE's The Bump, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano, have reacted to the injury.

Having been in the ring with most of the people involved in the angle, Gargano and Owens were asked to give their thoughts. Owens was first, stating that The Judgment Day have exceeded themselves.

"I think, what we just saw from Monday was a whole new level of dominance," Owens said. [From 17:48 to 17:55]

Owens and Gargano went on to joke about a bandana worn by Finn Balor on Monday's RAW. They compared it to Michael Scott from sitcom The Office, before Gargano posed an interesting question to Owens.

"This is an interesting debate here. You think Finn is more powerful as The Demon, or as Bandana Finn?" [From 18:17 to 18:30]

After giving it some thought, Kevin Owens decided he would rather take his chances against The Demon than Bandana Finn.

What do you think of Edge's injury? When do you think he'll return? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

