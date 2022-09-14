WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano shows off incredible body transformation

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano has taken to social media to share images of his incredible body transformation.

Although he was one of the biggest names in NXT, Gargano did not renew his contract and left the promotion in 2021. However, following the retirement of Vince McMahon and the rise of Triple H, the star was re-signed. He returned and debuted on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago with an inspiring promo and a superkick for Austin Theory.

In preparation for his return, Johnny Wrestling has been hitting the gym, having taken a few months off after his WWE departure. Taking to Instagram with a before and after picture, Gargano recently showed how shredded he's become in the last few months.

In the caption, Gargano talked about suffering from body dysmorphia when he was younger and how he decided to get into shape to stay in control of his appearance.

Check out an excerpt below:

"So in April I decided I wanted to get to work. I didn't know where or when I was coming back but I wanted to get ready and I knew it would take time given the damage I did. How my career ended up was out of my control but the thing I could control is the work I put in and how I looked when the time came..." Johnny wrote.

You can check the full post here:

What has Johnny Gargano been up to on WWE TV?

As mentioned earlier, Johnny Wrestling made his long-awaited in-ring debut on Monday Night RAW this week.

The former NXT Champion fought Alpha Academy member Chad Gable. Before the match, the latter and Otis appeared backstage to warn Johnny, telling him his name would soon be "Johnny Soosh."

Although Johnny Gargano picked up the victory, he didn't end the night on a high note. After the match, he was attacked from behind by his 'The Way' stablemate Austin Theory, who hit him with his Money in the Bank Briefcase.

