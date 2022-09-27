“Holy S*** he’s back” - The wrestling world rejoicing over the return of Edge on WWE RAW

The Rated-R Superstar Edge made his shocking return on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Judging by the reactions, fans were elated to see the Hall of Famer back.

Edge was taken out by The Judgment Day a couple of weeks ago on RAW. The multi-time WWE Champion's leg was wedged in a steel chair, and Finn Balor hit the Coup de Grace on that leg to put him out of action.

This week's main event was between Matt Riddle and Damian Priest. Riddle won the match, and after that, the rest of the Judgment Day ran in and attacked The Original Bro. This resulted in the WWE Hall of Famer's return.

The multi-time world champion ran into the ring and speared both Priest and Balor before challenging the two-time NXT Champion to an "I Quit" match at WWE Extreme Rules.

The WWE Universe was excited to see the 30-year veteran return to the ring.

Fans also mentioned that they did not expect The Rated-R Superstar to return this quickly after a speculated ACL tear.

"Holy S*** he’s back wwe hall of famer the Rated R Superstar Edge is back on Monday night Raw after he suffered an ACL Knee Spree after he was Lay out after the brutal attack by the judgement Day and now Edge is back Yeah Woooo!!!!!" a fan tweeted.

Some also shared their excitement for the potential "I Quit" match.

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph___ @WWE



If Edge verses Finn Balor is anything like that bout, we are in for a treat .



#ExtremeRules #IQuitMatch #Edge #FinnBalor #WWE @EdgeRatedR The last I Quit match in WWE to feature men was Roman Reigns against Jey Uso at Hell In A Cell 2020.If Edge verses Finn Balor is anything like that bout, we are in for a treat #WWE Raw @WWE @EdgeRatedR The last I Quit match in WWE to feature men was Roman Reigns against Jey Uso at Hell In A Cell 2020.If Edge verses Finn Balor is anything like that bout, we are in for a treat 🙌.#ExtremeRules #IQuitMatch #Edge #FinnBalor #WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/OQvTdj9lOu

Roberto @Rubencio85 @WWE @EdgeRatedR The dream match between The Prince and The Rated R Superstar will finally happen @WWE @EdgeRatedR The dream match between The Prince and The Rated R Superstar will finally happen 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/qFhQ927Mcu

People also appreciated this week's RAW, noting the surprises during the show.

Drago @Notorious401 @WWE @EdgeRatedR Another banger episode of #WWERaw Great wrestling and some fun surprises too, and of course, the White Rabbit mystery. @WWE @EdgeRatedR Another banger episode of #WWERaw Great wrestling and some fun surprises too, and of course, the White Rabbit mystery.

Fans are glad that Edge isn't the White Rabbit

For several weeks, WWE has been teasing a new character. The White Rabbit mystery has gotten the attention of the WWE Universe.

People have suspected several superstars to be behind this mystery. Some felt it was Karrion Kross, a few believed it was Bray Wyatt's return, and many other names were also suspected.

One of the superstars who was suspected of portraying the character was The Rated-R Superstar. Since he returned tonight, fans are glad that the mystery continues.

Bustanut @bustanutent @WWE @EdgeRatedR Whew I'm glad; no offense, Edge. I'm glad you're not the surprise for the White Rabbit tease. @WWE @EdgeRatedR Whew I'm glad; no offense, Edge. I'm glad you're not the surprise for the White Rabbit tease.

Thus, the fan theories continued.

Ethan @EthanTSantos @WWE @EdgeRatedR So he isn’t the white rabbit, maybe it is Bray. Unless it’s Kross? @WWE @EdgeRatedR So he isn’t the white rabbit, maybe it is Bray. Unless it’s Kross?

It was recently reported that WWE CCO Triple H spoke about the gimmick in an interview with The Ringer and that the person behind it is someone nobody is talking about.

Who do you think is behind this gimmick? Let us know in the comments section below.

