30-year wrestling Veteran made a return to WWE RAW to confront The Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a shocking return on RAW, cutting The Judgment Day's beat down on Matt Riddle short.

The Judgment Day originated when Edge recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. However, when Finn Balor joined the faction, the members ousted the legend from the group. Edge recently joined hands with Rey Mysterio, and the duo won a tag team match at Clash at Castle against the group. However, the end of the match saw Dominik betray the veterans and join the heelish faction.

The main event of this week's RAW was a one-on-one match between The Original Bro and Damian Priest. Riddle won the match, and instantly the rest of The Judgment Day rushed in to attack the former United States Champion. To their surprise, Edge made a return to save Riddle.

The Rated R Superstar won his matches against the members, but the war was eventually won by Judgment Day. With Dominik's recent heel turn, Edge has more foes to try and demolish.

On the latest episode of RAW, the Hall of Famer's arrival forced the faction to retreat. Edge took the microphone to cut a promo and challenged Finn Balor to an 'I Quit' match at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

If the former Universal Champion accepts the challenge, it will be the first time both the superstars face each other in one-on-one competition. It will also mark the first-ever 'I Quit' match in their respective wrestling careers.

