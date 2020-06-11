Finn Balor lays out challenge to Keith Lee

Finn Balor doesn't waste much time in revealing his targets.

The Championship picture in NXT is ever-changing and it just got interesting.

The Prince of NXT

After a big win over Damian Priest at TakeOver: In Your House and another victory on the ensuing NXT over Cameron Grimes, Finn Balor has directed his aim elsewhere. Following his win over Grimes, Balor looked into the camera and challenged Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship.

Finn Balor has his eyes set on the Limitless One

Finn Balor was previously the longest-reigning NXT Champion until Adam Cole recently surpassed that feat. He has also won the Universal Championship and the Intercontinental Championship in his career. The North American Championship, however, was created well after his NXT career had ended. Adam Cole was the inaugural Champ when the belt was introduced in March of 2018.

The Prince returned to NXT last October when the show debuted on the USA Network and went to a two-hour format. Balor made his return to the Black and Gold brand and immediately set his sights on Cole and the NXT Championship. For the moment, at least, it appears that Finn Balor is looking to add a different title to his trophy case.

As he looked into the camera following his win over Grimes, he said that when Lee was done playing house he should come looking for Balor.

The Limitless One and Mia Yim have been embroiled in an ongoing feud with Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano. Does this mean that Balor is out of the NXT Championship picture completely or is it a feud until the next TakeOver?

Earlier in the night, Lee literally set his eyes on the NXT Championship backstage in an altercation with the Undisputed Era. Things are heating up!