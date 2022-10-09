Finn Balor makes bold claim following win at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Finn Balor took to Twitter to make a bold claim following his momentous win over WWE Hall of Famer Edge in an I Quit match at Extreme Rules. The former Universal Champion picked up the win with the help of his Judgment Day teammates after they managed to make Edge utter the words "I Quit".

In the tweet, Balor posted a photo of himself from Saturday's Extreme Rules event, where he can be seen donning his new and unusual mask. The Prince also claimed that he is "too legit to quit".

You can check out the tweet below:

Edge, who was once the leader of The Judgment Day, was ousted from the faction by Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley following a brutal assault in June. The Rated-R Superstar has been attempting to dismantle the group he created since then, with little luck.

How did Finn Balor make Edge say "I Quit"?

Finn Balor vs. Edge was one of the most hotly-contested matches of the night at Extreme Rules. While the bout seemed chaotic at times due to distractions caused by the Judgment Day members, it told a clear and dramatic story from start to finish.

At one point, when it looked like Edge would make Balor say the dreaded words, The Judgment Day came out to assist The Prince.

Edge was forced to say the words "I Quit" after Rhea Ripley threatened to hit his wife Beth Phoenix with the con-chair-to. Phoenix had entered the ring earlier to help Edge get out of the handcuffs that Ripley put on him, but was taken out by The Nightmare with brass knuckles.

Despite that, The Nightmare hit the con-chair-to on Beth anyway while a helpless Edge along with Michael Cole and Corey Graves called for help.

It looks like the animosity between Edge and The Judgment Day is far from over, and we might see Beth Phoenix joining her husband soon in his feud.

