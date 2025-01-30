Finn Balor makes a public appearance weeks after losing to Damian Priest in a Street Fight

Finn Balor's latest appearance on WWE television was during a Street Fight against Damian Priest on the January 13 edition of Monday Night RAW. He recently made a public appearance weeks after losing to his former tag team partner.

The former WWE Universal Champion has arguably had a rough stint lately. On the December 16, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW, Balor and JD McDonagh lost the WWE World Tag Team Championship to The War Raiders.

While taking time off from WWE, Balor attended the New York Knicks-Denver Nuggets game on January 29.

Here's a picture of Balor enjoying the Knicks-Nuggets game:

The Judgment Day is currently without the services of Balor and McDonagh. This past Monday on RAW, The Irish Ace suffered an injury while teaming up with Dominik Mysterio for a World Tag Team Title bout against The War Raiders.

Finn Balor on using his Demon gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor's Demon persona has not been seen on WWE television for a while. At WrestleMania 39, Demon Balor lost to Edge in a Hell in a Cell match.

In 2021, Balor revealed Triple H asked him to bring The Demon to WWE after watching his work in Japan. On Out of Character, the RAW Superstar said:

"It was an evolution and I'm not really sure, looking back, if that's how I wanted it to be handled or if it got too far from where it was or if it made it better, I don't really know. In ten years' time, looking back, I might go 'we did it right' or 'we messed it up,' I don't know yet. There's still some life left in the Demon character, but right now I'm happy being The Prince and I feel like this is my most true self in my WWE tenure."

It remains to be seen when Finn Balor will return to WWE TV. With Royal Rumble 2025 right around the corner, the 43-year-old superstar could enter the Men's Rumble.

