Finn Balor makes surprise appearance on WWE NXT; sends message to current champion

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor appeared on this week's episode of NXT 2.0 to send a message to NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Balor and his Judgment Day allies Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have been involved in a rivalry with Edge and the Mysterios on RAW. Edge and Rey will battle Balor and Priest at WWE Clash at the Castle this Saturday in Cardiff, Wales. Despite this, the former two-time NXT Champion made a stop-off in Orlando to see Bron Breakker ahead of the NXT Worlds Collide event.

Balor asked Breakker not to underestimate his Worlds Collide opponent and NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. The former Universal Champion stated that he has beaten men twice his size and that Breakker should listen to him, given his experience.

Balor then reminded the champion that he held the NXT Championship for more combined days than anyone in the brand's history.

Bron Breakker is set to defend the NXT Championship against Tyler Bate this Sunday at NXT Worlds Collide. The match will be a championship unification match, with the NXT UK Title also on the line.

