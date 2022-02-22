Finn Balor makes a surprise return on WWE RAW to team up with former rival

Finn Balor made a huge return on WWE RAW tonight and competed in a huge tag team match alongside NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa.

Balor did not appear on the red brand over the last few weeks. He was surprisingly missing from the Royal Rumble match last month, which led many to think about the company's potential plans for the former Universal Champion.

Balor returned to the red brand tonight to aid his former rival from NXT, Tommaso Ciampa, in the latter's ongoing feud with Dolph Ziggler. The Blackheart started feuding with the former WWE Champion when Ziggler made an appearance on NXT 2.0 and challenged Bron Breakker to a title match.

Ciampa believes that should be Breakker's next challenger. More than that, he took offense in Ziggler's approach towards NXT 2.0 and how he looks down upon the brand.

Both superstars were involved in brawls in the last couple of weeks. This week on WWE RAW, Ciampa was scheduled to face Ziggler and Robert Roode in a tag team match and needed a partner. He met with Finn Balor and acknowledged Ciampa's in-ring abilities despite their brutal history dating back to NXT's "black and gold" days.

Balor and Ciampa teamed up to take on Dirty Dawgs in a brief yet entertaining match. Both teams did well inside the squared circle, but the former arch-rivals reigned supreme after Ciampa pinned Roode to bag a huge victory.

Two additional tag team matches confirmed on WWE RAW

The main event of tonight's WWE RAW will witness two former world champions join forces in a bid to enter the tag team championship picture. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins have grown closer to each other over the last couple of months as both the opportunistic superstars believe that they work well together.

They are set to face RK-Bro in a tag team match later tonight. If Rollins and Owens win the match, they will be added to RK-Bro's title match against WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, The Alpha Academy.

Another surprising tag team on the show witnessed The Miz align forces with YouTube star Logan Paul. For the last few weeks, the A-Lister has been feuding with Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The two teams are now set to square off in a match at WrestleMania 38. Paul and Miz made a strong statement by attacking Dominik and Rey Mysterio inside the ring. It will be interesting to see how the father-son duo will react to the events that transpired on the show tonight.

