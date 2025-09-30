Finn Balor mocks WWE star following embarrassing RAW segment

WWE World Tag Team Champion Finn Balor shared a social media update mocking a popular star following their interaction on Monday Night RAW. The name in question is the Stamford-based promotion's backstage interviewer, Byron Saxton.

On the September 29 edition of the red brand, Saxton interviewed Balor and his tag team partner, JD McDonagh, during the commercial break. The 44-year-old pointed out that the duo was not at ringside during Dominik Mysterio's championship match against Rusev despite making an entrance alongside "Dirty" Dom. Balor clapped back at Saxton, saying that the latter was peddling conspiracy theories, and joked that he would next ask the inaugural Universal Champion how aliens made the pyramids.

Byron Saxton then asked when the duo would defend the World Tag Team Championship next. Balor lost his composure and lashed out at the interviewer. He did not give a clear response and boasted about being the champions.

After the show, Finn Balor took to Instagram Stories to further mock Byron Saxton. He shared a picture from the interview edited with thought bubbles. It depicted that while Saxton had some conspiracy theories on his mind, Balor viewed him as a clown.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story:

Finn Balor pokes fun at Byron Saxton (Picture credits: The Judgment Day member's Instagram Story)

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have not defended the World Tag Team Championship in over two months

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated The New Day on the June 30 edition of Monday Night RAW to become the new World Tag Team Champions. It was the second title win as a team for the Irish duo.

The members of The Judgment Day had their first title defense nearly a month later. They put the gold on the line against LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde on the July 28 edition of the red brand.

Although Balor and McDonagh have since wrestled several matches on and off air, the duo has yet to compete in a championship match. Only time will tell when and against whom they will have their second title defense.

