Finn Balor names a new SmackDown tag team

Finn Balor has given a name to the newest tag team to form on SmackDown, Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura. Naming the team Matt-amura.

WWE on FOX's Twitter account posted a tweet, asking fans to name the duo's tag team. Finn's reply was the most liked tweet in the thread.

Nakamura walked down the aisle on last week's Friday Night SmackDown, challenging Unified Tag Team Champion The Usos, who were in the ring, to a match for their titles. He then revealed that (Matt) Riddle would be his partner in the that took place on this week's Monday Night RAW.

After a grueling bout, the champs lost the match via DQ to retain their titles on Monday. The team of Matt-amura is expected to get a rematch at the upcoming premium live event, Hell in a Cell.

Finn Balor himself was part of a six-person brawl on RAW. After the main event match of the night, where Liv Morgan defeated Rhea Ripley, he and AJ Styles came out to attack Damian Priest and Edge of The Judgement Day.

Finn Balor will be part of a six-person tag team match at this Sunday's Hell in a Cell

Finn Balor will team up with Liv Morgan and AJ Styles to face Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Edge at the upcoming premium live-event, Hell in a Cell. The show will emanate live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL on June 5.

The feud started when the Rated-R Superstar formed the team with Priest to defeat Styles at WrestleMania 38. When Balor evened the odds in subsequent weeks, Ripley, who had been feuding with Morgan herself, then joined The Judgement Day.

The program was set in place when Morgan came to even the odds for Styles and Balor. Now the two teams of three will fight in a six-person tag match.

One could only wonder if The Ultimate Opportunist's dark faction will add a new member to the tally this Sunday. He has been teasing many names to include in the group on Twitter for weeks.

