Finn Balor on Gunther and former champion possibly joining Judgment Day in WWE

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor recently commented on Intercontinental Champion Gunther and former NXT Champion Ciampa joining The Judgment Day.

The heelish faction was formed by WWE Hall of Famer Edge several months ago after he turned heel during his feud with AJ Styles. After Hell in a Cell, The Rated R Superstar was ousted from the group and replaced by the former Universal Champion. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are the other members of the dark stable.

During a recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Finn Balor commented on possibly adding another member. He mentioned Gunther and Ciampa as some of the people he would be interested in having in the group but admitted they were busy with their own things.

“I had thought of a couple people, said Balor. “I love Walter [Gunther], but he’s doing his own thing. Tommaso Ciampa is doing his thing with Miz, so that’s kind of off the table." [H/T SESCoops]

Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and is on the SmackDown brand, while Ciampa is in a tag team with The Miz.

Finn Balor also wants AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar in the faction

Speaking on the same episode of the podcast, The Judgment Day member also mentioned former WWE Champion AJ Styles as another potential member. He added that he would also "love" Brock Lesnar in the faction.

"Maybe AJ [Styles], you know. We haven’t essentially fallen out, we’re just not on the same page. Maybe AJ, bring AJ in. I think his work as a heel is just, pardon the pun, but phenomenal. Or we could go and find someone new, a fresh face from NXT. Given a little more time to think about it, I could have given you a better answer. I’d love Brock in the Judgment Day." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are currently scheduled to take on Rey Mysterio and Edge in a tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales. This will be the first major event to take place in the United Kingdom in thirty years.

Will The Judgment Day prevail, or will Edge and Mysterio overcome the group? Sound off in the comments below!

