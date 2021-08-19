Finn Balor thinks NXT releases could be good for some superstars

Finn Balor shared his thoughts on the recent talent releases from NXT.

In August, 13 superstars from NXT were released, including big names such as former North American Champion Bronson Reed and former Undisputed Era member Bobby Fish. The release shocked WWE fans. Reports soon emerged that Vince McMahon is looking to rebrand the promotion as "a developmental" for WWE.

Speaking with Oliver Browning from the Independent, Finn Balor discussed the recent talent releases. He was saddened to see some names which included his close friends being let go.

However, he's optimistic that it will serve as a new opportunity for the released superstars to prove their talent and reinvent themselves outside WWE. He said:

“It can be difficult to get minutes on NXT; it's only a two-hour show. A lot of these people, it's going to be for their benefit, to help them grow outside WWE. There are some incredible chances on the independents. You never want to see these types of things happen, I hate reading those lists. But you have to look at the positives of these situations, these people have been offered an opportunity to start again.”

Finn Balor on the future of the demon

In another interview, Finn Balor also spoke about the future of his "The Demon" gimmick. He said he's currently developing the Prince character for the main roster. That's why he's participating in compelling storylines using it.

However, he didn't rule out the return of the demon, saying 'The Demon King' will make a comeback the future when the time is right.

Watch the preview for WWE SummerSlam and more exciting news in the video below:

Edited by Vishal Kataria