Finn Balor pins Roman Reigns' ex-rival who returned after 3 weeks in WWE Live Event

Finn Balor and Damian Priest defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championship to close the year on a high in a WWE Live Event in Boston. He even pinned Roman Reigns' ex-rival in the process.

In the WWE Live Event emanating from Boston, Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day defended the tag team titles against the popular duo of Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Sami hasn't been on WWE TV since December 4, when Drew McIntyre took him out.

In the Boston Live Event, Sami Zayn avoided JD McDonagh's attack on him. Still, the distraction assisted Finn Balor, who pinned Roman Reigns' former title challenger.

Expand Tweet

It's unknown why Sami Zayn was out of action for the entirety of the month, but we presume that it was simply to give him some time off as he didn't hold a particularly important spot in any ongoing storyline.

However, we expect that he will return on the Day 1 special of Monday Night RAW in whatever role it may be. It makes sense for him to go after Drew McIntyre, who will be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship again.

What do you think will happen? Let us know in the comments below!