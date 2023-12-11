Finn Balor posts a bald photo of Judgment Day member

Finn Balor recently took to Instagram to post an edited bald photo of his Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio.

Balor is the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion, along with his fellow faction member, Damian Priest. Balor and Priest played a major role in Mysterio joining The Judgment Day when he betrayed his father Rey Mysterio at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Taking to his Instagram story, Balor posted the edited image of Mysterio, and even tagged his official Instagram handle.

Check out a screengrab of Balor's Instagram story:

Dominik Mysterio revealed the favorite moment of his WWE career was joining forces with Finn Balor and co.

Dominik Mysterio previously admitted that joining The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle was the favorite moment of his professional wrestling career.

Speaking in an interview on Up NXT on Snapchat, the now-former NXT North American Champion admitted that The Judgment Day has been taking over all of WWE. He even stated that he had the support of Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest. Mysterio said:

"So far, I think my favorite moment being in WWE would probably be joining Judgment Day. That's where I got my 'Mami,' I got Finn, and I got my boy, Damian. I've been having a blast with Judgment Day. We've clearly been taking over all of WWE. So I think joining them has been one of my favorite moments so far."

Apart from working on NXT, Mysterio has also been a mainstay on Monday Night RAW. He recently faced the returning Randy Orton in a singles match on the red brand, and also featured in the Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

