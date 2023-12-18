Finn Balor posts Christmas version of Judgment Day

Finn Balor recently posted a picture showcasing a festive Christmas version of The Judgment Day.

Ever since its inception, The Judgment Day has been on a roll. The group turned on its founder, Edge, after Balor joined and has since added Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh to its ranks.

They have been unstoppable in recent months and now hold almost all the gold on RAW. With Damian Priest still holding the Money in the Bank briefcase, it is almost a guarantee that he is going become the World Heavyweight Champion at some point.

Despite tensions rising regarding leadership within the group, they have never looked more dominant. With the holidays around the corner, it looks like even Balor is in the Christmas spirit.

Balor took to social media today and posted a Christmas-themed picture of Judgment Day. Check out the picture below.

Finn Balor takes a shot at R-Truth after brutal assault on RAW

For the past couple of weeks, R-Truth has somehow managed to infiltrate The Judgment Day's clubhouse. He is also convinced that he is a member of the group. Although Judgment Day's members are not too pleased with Truth, the WWE Universe has been ecstatic about his segments.

This past week on RAW, R-Truth interrupted the faction and suggested they kick JD McDonagh out. He also teased Damian Priest. This resulted in the stable assaulting him until the Creed Brothers had to come out to make the save.

Following the segment, Balor took to social media to take a dig at the 59-time champion.

"Whats Up @RonKillings," wrote Finn Balor.

Check out his tweet here:

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to defend their tag titles against the Creed Brothers, and it will be interesting to see if R-Truth will play a role in that match.

