Finn Balor takes a shot at veteran WWE Superstar following The Judgment Day's actions on RAW

Following this week's Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor took to social media to take a dig at WWE star R-Truth.

On RAW, Truth once again interrupted The Judgment Day while the faction was addressing the WWE Universe. This eventually led to Damian Priest attacking Truth before Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio joined the beatdown. The Creed Brothers came to Truth's aid.

Taking to Twitter/X, Balor mocked Truth by quoting him. The reigning tag team champion also posted a photo alongside his tag team partner.

"Whats Up @RonKillings" wrote Balor

Check out Balor's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo commented on Judgment Day's backstage segment from WWE RAW

On this week's RAW, tensions were running high within The Judgment Day camp. Backstage, faction members Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest got into a brief argument.

Ripley confronted Priest regarding his leadership skills. The Punisher was in charge of leading his team in the Men's WarGames Match. Unfortunately, Priest's plans backfired, as the returning Randy Orton played a crucial role in securing the victory for Cody Rhodes' team.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo commented on The Judgment Day's backstage segment. He said:

"What about when Judgment Day is back there, and they're talking about how Truth keeps getting in the clubhouse? He keeps getting into the clubhouse. One of them said, 'Maybe we need to lock the door.' Absolutely tremendous. Grown men acting this way. Come on, stop it,"

Expand Tweet

On next week's RAW, Balor and Priest will be defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Creed Brothers. The reigning champions are currently in their second run as the tag team champions after having dethroned Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

What were your thoughts on The Judgment Day's segment with R-Truth? Sound off in the comment section!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.