WATCH: Judgment Day members seemingly break character during a segment on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day was involved in an in-ring segment with R-Truth.

In recent weeks, Truth has invaded The Judgment Day's clubhouse. He was also recently at ringside during JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio's tag team match against the Creed Brothers.

On RAW, Truth interrupted Finn Balor, Damian Priest, McDonagh, and Mysterio. He hilariously said the faction needed to kick The Irish Ace out of the group, which got a funny reaction from Balor and Priest. The reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions seemingly broke character following the veteran's statement.

Vince Russo discussed The Judgment Day's backstage segment from WWE RAW

Judgment Day members were seen arguing with one another on this week's RAW. Rhea Ripley, who was previously absent from RAW, briefly confronted Damian Priest.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo reacted to The Judgment Day struggling to keep R-Truth out of their clubhouse.

"What about when Judgment Day is back there, and they're talking about how Truth keeps getting in the clubhouse? He keeps getting into the clubhouse. One of them said, 'Maybe we need to lock the door.' Absolutely tremendous. Grown men acting this way. Come on, stop it," he said.

The in-ring segment between The Judgment Day and R-Truth ended with Damian Priest attacking the former 24/7 Champion. The Creed Brothers eventually came to the veteran's rescue before fighting off Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio.

On next week's Monday Night RAW, Brutus and Julius Creed will challenge Balor and Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Prince and The Archer of Infamy are currently in their second reign as tag team champions.

