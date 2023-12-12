Former WWE writer pokes fun at Judgment Day for hilarious backstage segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Vince Russo recently spoke about Judgment Day's backstage segment on RAW this week.

The faction has had a challenging time. The members lost matches last week and then Dominik lost the NXT North American Championship at Deadline this week. The stable regrouped this week on RAW, and decided that they would once again put the roster on notice.

During the latest Legion of RAW episode, Russo laughed about how the faction was unable to control R-Truth from getting into their locker room. He found it hilarious that the faction comprising of grown men like Finn Balor, Damain Priest, Dirty Dominik, and JD McDonagh couldn't prevent the former 24/7 Champion from getting between their 'clubhouse.'

"What about when Judgment Day is back there and they're talking about how Truth keeps getting in the clubhouse. He keeps getting into the clubhouse. One of them said, 'Maybe we need to lock the door.' Absolutely tremendous. Grown men acting this way. Come on, stop it." [From 13:42 onwards]

The Judgment Day, however, made a strong statement this week with Rhea Ripley defeating Maxxine Dupri. The rest of the stable brawled with the Creed Brothers and R-Truth. Next week, Balor and Priest will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against the NXT call-ups.

