WWE RAW Results: CM Punk reunites with former co-champ & makes Royal Rumble announcement; Cody Rhodes' match ends in referee stoppage

We got a great episode of WWE RAW tonight with CM Punk making his big decision and a face-off between him and Seth Rollins.

Drew McIntyre def. Jey Uso

Rhea Ripley def. Maxxine Dupri

Bronson Reed def. Ivar

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

The Miz & DIY def. Imperium

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura ended via referee stoppage

WWE RAW kicked off with Jey Uso heading to the ring for the opening match and asked if the fans wanted CM Punk to sign with the red brand.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre got on the mic and said that no one wanted to see CM Punk on RAW or in WWE before apologizing for injuring Sami Zayn last week. Drew was still mad at Jey for being part of the Bloodline, and they argued for a bit before we headed for the match.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW Results (Dec 11, 2023): Drew McIntyre & Jey Uso

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso started off strong and sent Drew outside before coming back with some strikes and a whip into the corner. McIntyre hit a suplex before Jey dodged the Claymore and sent him into the announce desk, following up with a dive from the ring.

Back in the ring, Jey got a superkick and a Samoan Drop for a near fall. Jey got two more superkicks before Drew hit the Futureshock DDT for a near fall of his own.

Uso countered the Claymore with a spear before McIntyre jabbed him in the eye and finally hit the Claymore to pick up the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Jey Uso

Grade: B

Things were looking bleak for the Judgment Day backstage as Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest got in each other's faces over who led the group.

Alpha Academy was backstage with the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile when R-Truth came in with Christmas lights and wished them all Happy Thanksgiving before saying the Judgment Day were just misunderstood.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Maxxine got some big hits early on before Rhea took her down with a boot to the face. Rhea got an early Riptide before mocking Dupri who was down on the mat. Rhea locked in a hold and refused to let go after Maxxine tapped out until Ivy Nile came out to stop her.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Maxxine Dupri

Grade: C

Adam Pearce was seen heading into CM Punk's locker room with the RAW contract and after a break, showed up in the ring. He called CM Punk out to the ring and got a big reaction from the crowd.

Expand Tweet

Punk recalled his debut at the same stadium in Cleveland before talking about the time they stripped him of the Heavyweight title after Randy Orton kicked him in the head before Elimination Chamber.

He said that he was there to bury the ghosts and right his wrongs after apologizing to the fans for leaving. The self-proclaimed G.O.A.T added that he was back for good and that 'CM Punk was home' before signing with RAW and Adam Pearce.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins was out and walked up to the ring before we got a staredown between the champ and CM Punk. Rollins got a mic and welcomed Punk to Monday Night Rollins before telling him not to dare to call RAW his home.

Expand Tweet

Rollins sent that ten years ago, Punk left after trying to bring down the house. He added that he hated Punk and said that this was CM's last chance. Either he was going to self-destruct like last time or maybe he had truly changed. Regardless, Rollins said that he will find out when they face each other.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk said that this was the only time he would give Rollins a pass for disrespecting him and then told Adam Pearce to make his Royal Rumble entry official.

Ivar vs. Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Ivar got a big powerbomb early on before they took each other out with running crossbodies at ringside. Ivar hit a big senton from the top and took out Reed before going for the moonsault but was stopped. Reed got a superplex before picking up the win.

Result: Bronson Reed def. Ivar

Grade: C

CM Punk ran into Judgment Day backstage and Priest said that he hoped Punk would 'finish the story' on RAW so that he could cash in on him.

Expand Tweet

Judgment Day were out next and R-Truth interrupted them to say that he had some suggestions for the group, namely to kick JD McDonagh out. Priest called him to the ring before they attacked him and the Creed Brothers came out to make the save. Brutus and Julius Creed wiped the Judgment Day out and the group retreated backstage.

Expand Tweet

Backstage on RAW, Drew McIntyre told CM Punk that he didn't care about the G.O.A.T and was there to finish his own story.

Expand Tweet

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Carter and Hartwell kicked off the match and Indi got a headlock in early on before Kayden kicked her into the corner. Tags were made and Carter and Chance isolated Indi in the ring before Carter took a big neckbreaker.

Natalya and Tegan Nox were watching from backstage as Chance and Carter hit LeRae with the Afterparty finisher and picked up the win

Result: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Grade: C

Becky Lynch was out next and trash-talked Nia Jax for a bit before Jax came out and bragged about breaking her nose with a lucky punch.

Expand Tweet

Jax said that her breaking Becky's nose catapulted her to the level she is now and she became 'the Man' after that. Jax added that Becky needed her more than she needed Becky before walking off.

The Miz & DIY vs. Imperium on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Imperium was in control early on and The Miz was taunting Gunther from the apron as the match went on. Ciampa took a big boot from Gunther on the outside as we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Miz unloaded on Gunther before the latte came back with a big boot on Gargano. The Miz locked in the figure-four on Gunther and Gargano locked in the Gargano Escape on Kaiser before Vinci came in and broke it up. Miz hit Vinci with the Skull Crushing Finale and picked up the win.

Result: The Miz & DIY def. Imperium

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW

Cody unloaded on Nakamura off the bat before taking a knee strike from Shinsuke. Nakamura dodged the Cody Cutter and the Cross Rhodes before getting a near-fall off a big slam off the ropes.

Rhodes locked in a single-leg crab but Nakamura broke out of it and headed outside before Cody hit a big dive into the barricades. Back in the ring, Cody got a near fall off the disaster kick before hitting the Cody Cutter.

Nakamura dodged the Cross Rhodes and got Cody with the Mist before the referee called off the match. Nakamura hit the Kinshasa and headed outside to get a steel chair but the Creed Brothers came in and chased him away before he could do more damage.

Result: D.N.F

Nakamura was gone but ran back into ringside and hit a blinded Cody Rhodes with a knee strike before RAW went off the air.

Expand Tweet

Grade: B+

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.