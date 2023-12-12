Former champions rush to save Cody Rhodes after WWE RAW main event ends in chaos

Former champions saved Cody Rhodes after his match on WWE RAW ended in chaos.

The Creed Brothers have made such a massive impact ever since they first appeared on the main roster. They have picked up notable wins against some of the top tag teams on the roster.

Within just a few months, they already became the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Tonight on RAW, they got to help out R-Truth, who was ambushed by Judgment Day. But that wasn't the only save they made tonight.

Cody Rhodes faced off in the main event of the show against Shinsuke Nakamura. However, during the closing moments of the match, Cody went for the Cross Rhodes, but Nakamura countered and sprayed him with the poison mist to end the match in a disqualification.

Following that, Nakamura hit The American Nightmare with the Kinshasa. Things were about to go from bad to worse when Nakamura grabbed a steel chair and entered the ring, but the Creed Brothers showed up to make the save. The King of Strong Style left and then came back and attacked Cody again.

It looks like this rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura is far from over after what happened tonight.

