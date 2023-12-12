Former WWE Champion issues “apology” to Sami Zayn after injuring him on RAW

A former WWE Champion has issued an apology to Sami Zayn after brutally attacking him and injuring him on RAW last week.

Drew McIntyre has come unhinged in recent weeks, especially after Jey Uso was moved to RAW from SmackDown. While the entire locker room has given him a second chance, it seems Drew still holds a grudge against Jey.

This stems from the fact that The Bloodline cost him his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle last year. To make matters worse, Seth Rollins offered Jey Uso a World Heavyweight Championship match on RAW, which caused McIntyre to lose it, and he headbutted Rollins.

When Sami Zayn confronted the Scottish Warrior, he challenged him to a match. During the course of the match, Zayn injured his ankle, which played a part in his defeat. Following the match, McIntyre brutally attacked the injured leg.

Tonight on RAW, Jey addressed Sami's injury, but he was interrupted by Drew, who came out and offered a fake apology to Sami Zayn. Drew seemingly apologized as a way to mock Jey, who never apologized to him for what he did while still in The Bloodline.

Jey Uso will get his chance to avenge his friend when he faces Drew McIntyre tonight on WWE RAW.

