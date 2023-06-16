Finn Balor posts a Judgment Day edit ahead of Money in the Bank, seen holding the World Heavyweight Title

Finn Balor recently posted a picture on Twitter. He was seen holding the World Heavyweight Championship in the recent Judgment Day edit that he posted.

At the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event, Balor will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Seth Rollins. On the same show, Damian Priest will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and Dominik Mysterio will face Cody Rhodes.

Balor's edit on social media suggested that at Money in the Bank, he will dethrone Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. Meanwhile, Priest and Dominik will also win their respective matches.

"TJD," wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's tweet and the edit that was posted by him:

Vince Russo was recently critical of Seth Rollins for his segment with Finn Balor

This past Monday night on RAW, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins came face-to-face for a promo segment.

During the segment, the WWE Universe kept signing Rollins' theme, which Vince Russo wasn't a fan of. Speaking on Legion of RAW, he stated that the World Heavyweight Champion could've asked fans to stop singing and being disruptive. Russo said:

"For months and months and months, Seth Rollins kept egging them on, and what did I say, bro? What did I say? I said this is god-awful TV," said the former WWE writer on Legion of RAW. "If you're there, it's one thing. If you're watching from home, this is a channel-changer. This is god-awful TV, and Rollins doesn't understand the business enough to know when to shut them down because he is a mark for himself, and he gets off on them singing over a stupid song."

Rollins will be defending the World Heavyweight Title in an open challenge on next week's RAW. He will also face Bron Breakker in a title match on NXT.

