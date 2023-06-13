WWE veteran rips Seth Rollins for what he allowed fans to do on RAW, calls him a "rookie" who "doesn't understand the business" (Exclusive)

Fans singing along to Seth Rollins' theme song gets louder with each passing week, and while many love it, Vince Russo criticized the schtick and accused the world heavyweight champion of allowing fans to hijack a WWE show.

Labeling it as "god-awful" television, Vince Russo revealed how the WWE Universe's apparent love for The Visionary started hurting segments.

Finn Balor seemingly had difficulty stringing a few words together as the people in Wichita, Kansas, drowned his promo with their reaction. Russo pointed out that Seth Rollins could have stopped the audience from singing his entrance theme and being disruptive to the on-screen proceedings.

"For months and months and months, Seth Rollins kept egging them on, and what did I say, bro? What did I say? I said this is god-awful TV," said the former WWE writer on Legion of RAW. "If you're there, it's one thing. If you're watching from home, this is a channel-changer. This is god-awful TV, and Rollins doesn't understand the business enough to know when to shut them down because he is a mark for himself, and he gets off on them singing over a stupid song." [4:15 - 5:15]

For someone that has been in the business long enough to be considered a veteran, Vince Russo didn't go easy on Seth Rollins and called him out for a rookie error.

Russo observed Balor getting rattled by the WWE Universe and felt Rollins could have brought the situation under control:

"Now, you've got a total segment where neither guy could even think straight. Finn Balor was so freaking rattled! This is where Rollins is a freaking rookie. All Rollins has to say is, 'You know what? Let him talk. Let us all get a good laugh. All he has to do is shut them down." [5:16 - 6:00]

You had two guys out there that had zero control: Vince Russo on Seth Rollins and Finn Balor's RAW segment

The long-time rivals are regarded highly within the company, and rightfully so, as they are two accomplished wrestlers with an impressive history on the main roster.

It's rare to witness superstars of such caliber get overwhelmed by a crowd, but that's, unfortunately, what Vince Russo perceived after watching Monday Night RAW.

Vince stated that Seth Rollins is paying the price for "egging" the fans on for weeks, which has resulted in them derailing a ten-minute angle:

"He can control them when he wants them to sing, but you're telling me he can't shut them down so Finn Balor can cut his promo. Both of them are just standing there absolutely lost because now you've got them singing for a ten-minute segment, and why, bro? Because for months and months, you egged it on, and now they've totally hijacked the show. You had two guys out there that had zero control." [6:01 - 7:15]

Is the singing getting to a point where it's negatively impacting WWE segments, as per Russo? Sound off in the comments section below.

