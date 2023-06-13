Finn Balor should have confronted Seth Rollins backstage for mistake on RAW; Vince McMahon would have also been angry, says veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins' popularity in recent times has been attributed to the fans loudly singing his theme song. While fans are often amazed by The Visionary, Vince Russo felt the repetitive singing was starting to hurt the product and called out Seth Rollins for not doing anything about it.

As seen on Monday Night RAW, the live audience didn't allow Finn Balor to cut his promo as they kept singing Seth Rollins' entrance theme.

Russo said that the boisterous fans unsettled Finn Balor, who struggled to get a few words in against the World Heavyweight Champion. The former WWE writer further noted that Seth Rollins could have quickly shut the crowd but instead chose not to.

Russo said even back in his day, Vince McMahon would not have been happy with how Seth and Finn's segment panned out on RAW.

"I wouldn't say anything to them because Vince would be all over them! Here's what happens, Chris. Now, somebody else is going to get cut short and guess what? Now they are piss*d off," explained Russo on Legion of RAW. "The people getting cut short are now piss*d off. If I'm Finn Balor, and we get behind the curtain, I'll be saying to Seth. 'Are you happy now, bro? Are you happy? You created a monster out there, and if you are a professional bro, you should be able to shut them down." [7:46 - 8:20]

"He didn't know what to do!": Vince Russo on Seth Rollins lacking the natural pro wrestling instinct

As evident from a few clips making the rounds following Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins looked amused by how the fans just wouldn't let Finn Balor speak.

Vince Russo saw it as a sign that Rollins could not handle the situation and questioned the superstar's credentials as a top guy in WWE. Russo then went on to criticize the current crop of talents, claiming that the "marks were now in the ring":

He continued:

"The funny thing is, even Seth, you could see it on his face. He didn't know what to do! That's instinct. You've got to know what to do. You've got to know how to handle that situation. The marks are in the ring! All we have to do is go back to two weeks ago when we saw the footage of someone claiming about sleeping with Hulk Hogan dolls. I was a wrestling fan, bro; I wasn't sleeping with wrestling buddies. That's a mark, and the marks have made it to the ring, and you can tell in instances like this." [8:21 - 9:13]

Do you agree with Russo's honest thoughts about fans singing Rollins' theme song?

