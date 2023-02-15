Finn Balor quotes recently retired superstar after stealing his finisher on RAW before Elimination Chamber

Finn Balor recently shared a picture from his match on RAW before Elimination Chamber with a popular quote from a Hall of Famer.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest locked horns with The Street Profits on this week's RAW. Balor picked up a huge win for his team after pinning Angelo Dawkins in the match.

The Judgment Day leader hit Ford with a Scissors Kick, a move that Hall of Famer Booker T famously used as a finisher. Finn Balor shared a picture of the moment and captioned it with a popular Booker T phrase.

"Can you dig that sucka..," wrote Balor in his tweet.

WWE fans loved the post and demanded Finn Balor go all the way by doing a "Finnerooni" next week on WWE RAW. Many replied with GIFs of Booker T's unforgettable reactions over the years.

Below are some of the best reactions to Finn Balor's tweet:

The Hall of Famer made a surprise appearance last month in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He entered at No. 21 and was eliminated by Intercontinental Champion Gunther in 42 seconds. Booker T later confirmed on his podcast that he is now done with in-ring action due to his age.

Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley get the last laugh before WWE Elimination Chamber

Following The Judgment Day's victory against Street Profits, Damian Priest launched a brutal attack on Montez Ford. The two will cross paths in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match for the United States Championship, and Priest wanted to get an early advantage.

However, Edge and Beth Phoenix rushed to the ring to stop The Judgment Day. The Rated-R Superstar chased Finn Balor up the ramp while Beth targeted Dominik inside the ring. However, Rhea Ripley snuck up on the Hall of Famer from behind and attacked her.

Edge tried to get back inside the ring, but The Nightmare had already done her job. Balor and Ripley stood tall with smiles plastered on their faces on RAW's final show before WWE Elimination Chamber. The duo successfully sent a strong message to Edge and Beth Phoenix ahead of their mixed tag team match.

