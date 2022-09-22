"I’ve done a lot worse" - Finn Balor reacts to injuring WWE Hall of Famer 

Finn Balor and The Judgment Day don't seem to carry any remorse for injuring WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The Rated R Superstar suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain at the hands of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW earlier this month and hasn't been seen since.

The Judgment Day were guests today on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When Balor was asked about injuring The Rated R Superstar, the former Universal Champion displayed no remorse for what they had done and actually seemed disappointed that the injury wasn't worse.

"I'm actually surprised it didn't cause more damage to be honest with you," Finn Balor said. "A grade two sprain to an MCL? I've done a lot worse, to be honest. So, if he can stand up anytime soon and wants to drag himself back to RAW, which I don't think that's going to be in the next couple of months, we can improve on the damage." [49:47 - 50:15]

Finn Balor explains the infamous bandana from WWE RAW

On the September 12 episode of WWE RAW, when The Judgment Day attacked Edge, Finn Balor was sporting a random purple bandana.

Not only has the WWE Universe enjoyed poking fun at this, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano referred to Balor as "Prison Mike" on last week's episode of The Bump. If you're not familiar with the name, it was one of Michael Scott's humorous personas on the hit television series The Office.

When asked about the bandana today, Balor refused to go in-depth about his reason for wearing it.

"I made a promise to myself and my dignity that I would not discuss or humor any of these fun jokes you guys have about the bandana," Finn Balor said. "It was a spontaneous moment, and I'm sure it will it will live on in the future."

