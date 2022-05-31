"Too Sweet" - Finn Balor reacts after saving top female WWE Superstar on RAW

On this week's edition of WWE RAW, Finn Balor came to the rescue of Liv Morgan and AJ Styles in their feud against The Judgment Day.

Following Morgan's win over her former tag team partner, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest went after her. However, Balor made the save and took out the former United States Champion.

The trio of Balor, Styles, and Morgan then did the "Too Sweet" hand gesture to celebrate their triumph. The former Universal Champion subsequently took to Twitter to break his silence. Balor shared photos of the trio from this week's RAW and wrote:

"Too Sweet #BálorClub #Wwehiac"

Check out Finn Balor's tweet below:

Initially, Balor and Styles teamed up together, and they later joined forces with Morgan as part of their rivalry against Edge, Ripley, and Priest.

At the upcoming Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, the two groups will finally collide in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of WWE's booking of Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley from RAW

As previously mentioned, on this week's edition of RAW, Liv Morgan was victorious over Rhea Ripley in a singles match.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized the way that Morgan beat a much larger opponent. Likewise, he wasn't a fan of Alexa Bliss' win over Doudrop.

He said:

"If you had this match as a shoot [real fight] for a 100 times, they would not win once. Alexa Bliss would not beat Doudrop and Liv Morgan would not beat Rhea Ripley. So you have, not one, but two matches on this show where two women are more than twice the size of their opponent and they're both losing. Not just won a big upset like the 1-2-3 Kid and Razor Ramon, Alexa Bliss and Liv are half the size of Rhea Ripley and Doudrop and they're both going over."

Watch Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW:

Morgan and Ripley went their separate ways after the former RAW Women's Champion betrayed the fan-favorite star. The duo previously failed to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on a few occasions before they split up.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far