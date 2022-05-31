Vince Russo says two female stars "would not win once" in a real fight with WWE opponents [Exclusive] 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels that Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan's wins on the latest episode of RAW were not believable.

This past monday night, Bliss and Morgan won their singles matches against formidable opponents. Bliss defeated Doudrop after landing the Twisted Bliss, while Morgan pulled off an upset against Rhea Ripley.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo hit out at WWE's booking of two matches on this week's RAW. He feels that both Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss should not have won, as it doesn't seem credible that the two could beat their opponents, who are much bigger than them:

"If you had this match as a shoot [real fight] for a 100 times, they would not win once. Alexa Bliss would not beat Doudrop and Liv Morgan would not beat Rhea Ripley. So you have, not one, but two matches on this show where two women are more than twice the size of their opponent and they're both losing. Not just won a big upset like the 1-2-3 Kid and Razor Ramon, Alexa Bliss and Liv are half the size of Rhea Ripley and Doudrop and they're both going over."[From 22:14 to 22:50]

Russo feels that a superstar like Doudrop should not be on television if she's not ready.

Alexa Bliss is undefeated since her return to WWE

Bliss returned to WWE earlier this month after being off television since the Elimination Chamber show.

Since her return, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has defeated the likes of Sonya Deville [twice], former tag team partner Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop.

Bliss hasn't won a singles title since 2018, but could become a contender to Bianca Belair's title in the future if she keeps up her winning streak on the Red brand.

