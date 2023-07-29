Finn Balor is not ready to be a World Champion and should not dethrone Seth Rollins, legend claims (Exclusive)

WWE SummerSlam will most likely see the culmination of Seth Rollins and Finn Balor's long rivalry, and while there are calls for a title change, Teddy Long briefly explained why it shouldn't happen.

The two RAW Superstars are no strangers to competing for a title at SummerSlam, as they battled to become the first-ever Universal championship in 2016. Balor emerged victorious then, while Rollins eventually won the belt later in his career.

This time, the prize is the recently-unveiled World Heavyweight Championship, which Seth Rollins already defended successfully against Balor at Money in the Bank. While Balor would love to avenge the loss, Teddy Long backed Seth Rollins to replicate his MITB exploits and pick up another win over The Judgement Day member.

The WWE Hall of Famer liked Balor's work but felt the 42-year-old was in a position to become the World Champion. Here is what the former SmackDown GM said on the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine:

"Seth Rollins. Like I said too, I like Finn; he is a great guy, man. But I just don't think he is ready yet," admitted Teddy Long. [From 15:39 to 15:43]

Check out the entire episode below:

Bill Apter gives his prediction for Finn Balor and Seth Rollins' SummerSlam match

The renowned wrestling journalist also weighed in with his thoughts on the upcoming championship clash and seemingly shared the same sentiments as Teddy Long.

Bill Apter also considered Finn Balor to be a phenomenal performer who has proven to be a valuable asset for WWE over the past few years.

Balor's in-ring credentials have never been in doubt, and he has the ability to deliver solid matches against various opponents. Apter, however, still couldn't see the superstar reach the level of a World Champion again in the company.

"Me too (predicts Seth Rollins to retain). I think Finn is excellent, he is a great wrestler, but I just don't see him becoming World Champion." [From 15:40 to 15:48]

How do you foresee Seth Rollins' match against Finn Balor ending? Sound off in the comments section below.

