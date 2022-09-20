WWE Superstar Finn Balor hilariously quotes Michael Scott from The Office in response to new look going viral

Finn Balor shocked the WWE Universe with a recent appearance change and is now making light of it on social media.

The Judgment Day is changing and has begun recruiting new members to the group. One of the recent changes to the group that fans instantly picked up on was Finn Balor's new appearance.

Finn wore a bandana to the ring last Monday on WWE RAW. He defeated Matt Riddle in a singles match to kick off the show after a distraction from Seth Rollins. Dominik Mysterio battled Edge in the main event, which The Judgment Day interfered in. Balor hit The Rated-R Superstar with a Coup de Grace on top of a steel chair to close the show.

The 41-year-old has now taken to Twitter to joke about his appearance. He referenced "Prison Mike" from The Office with a short video of himself. Steve Carell played Michael Scott in the US version of The Office. He used the persona to teach his employees a lesson on the show.

The WWE Universe reacts to Finn Balor's new look

The wrestling world quickly responded to Balor's reference. Fans on Twitter began churning out memes, cropping his face onto screenshots from video games like Grand Theft Auto and Saints Row.

One wrestling fan posted a picture of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon sporting a bandana and claimed it was an image of Finn Balor accepting his Hall of Fame spot in a couple of decades.

Many fans posted images of Prison Mike and images of the character with Finn's face instead.

Finn Balor held the United States Championship for 49 days this year before dropping the title to Austin Theory on the April 18th edition of RAW. It will be interesting to see when the inaugural Universal Champion makes his way back into the title picture once again.

