"I think what happened there is just wrong" - Finn Balor on being removed from the main event of WWE SummerSlam

Finn Balor wants to have a serious talk with John Cena about taking his spot at WWE SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against John Cena this Saturday at SummerSlam. But before Cena put his name on the contract, it was supposed to be former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor.

Finn Balor sat down with David Rams of TVMovie to discuss his return to the WWE main roster and this weekend's SummerSlam pay-per-view. When asked about being removed from the match against Roman Reigns by John Cena, Balor admitted it was difficult to accept the situation.

"It's actually very difficult for me to accept the situation," Finn Balor said. "I would probably have had fewer problems with that three years ago. But now I'm much more confident and know exactly what I'm capable of. And I think what happened there is just wrong. My name was in bold on the SummerSlam contract. John Cena may have signed it, but my name was on the contract. I have to have a serious word with John about that."

Finn Balor isn't sure if WWE will add him to the Universal title match at SummerSlam

When asked if WWE could potentially turn this Sunday's Universal title match into a triple threat, Finn Balor admitted he doesn't know what the plan is because he doesn't control the matches.

"To be honest, I don't know what is “off the table” or “on the plan” because unfortunately I cannot determine the matches," Finn Balor said. "But every match shape suits me. I am currently in the best shape of my career so far. I've been performing consistently at the highest level for the past year and a half. If you put me in a one-on-one match against Roman Reigns, then I'll show my performance. If you put me in a one-on-one fight with John Cena, I'll deliver too. And if you put me in the ring with both of them, then I'll find my strategy and show everything I have there too."

Edited by Daniel Wood