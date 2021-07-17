Finn Balor returns to WWE SmackDown and destroys former IC Champion

WWE Superstar Finn Balor returned on SmackDown's historic episode this week. The former Universal Champion arrived on the blue brand amidst a thunderous pop. He had his eyes set on Sami Zayn, who was inside the ring, complaining about how WWE often overlooks him.

Finn Balor casually interrupted Zayn's segment as he made his way to the squared circle. The latter addressed the returning superstar but could not say much after that.

Finn Balor wasted no time in letting his intentions known by attacking Zayn on WWE SmackDown.

Zayn tried to land the first blow, but Balor managed to turn around and drop him. He then dropkicked Zayn against the turnbuckles and hit him with the Coup de Grace.

Finn Balor then spent a few moments standing in the middle of the ring, confidently striking his pose and sending a solid message in the process.

Finn Balor's return to WWE main roster after a successful second stint in NXT

Two years ago, Finn Balor surprisingly moved to WWE NXT. At the time, he cited personal reasons behind his decision and stated that he was comfortable working on the black and gold brand.

Finn Balor returned on NXT as a heel and introduced the WWE Universe to his villainous persona, "The Prince". He enjoyed a dominant run over the last couple of years, becoming the NXT Champion once again.

During his time on NXT, Finn Balor was also involved in notable feuds with The Undisputed Era, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Matt Riddle.

Balor was involved in a title feud with Karrion Kross. Both superstars locked horns for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, in which The Prince lost the match. Following that, he went on a hiatus and then made an epic return on WWE SmackDown tonight.

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

F I N N ‘ S B A C K — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 17, 2021

It remains to be seen if Finn Balor will continue with his Prince persona on SmackDown.

Would you like to see him extend his run as The Prince on the main roster? Let us know in the comments section.

Edited by Alan John