Finn Balor's disappointing losing streak continues; loses to former world champion

WWE Superstar Finn Balor suffered another loss on the Road to WrestleMania. The Stamford-based company is currently touring Europe as part of an 11-city tour ending with the March 31 edition of Monday Night RAW at O2 Arena in London, England.

As a part of the ongoing European tour, the wrestling promotion hosted a House Show at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, earlier today. In one of the matches, Finn Balor lost to Rey Mysterio. The WWE Hall of Famer also defeated The Judgment Day member at yesterday's House Show at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The inaugural WWE Universal Champion has had a dismal start to 2025 and has yet to secure a win this year. His last win dates back to November 25, 2024, when he teamed up with stablemate JD McDonagh to defeat The War Raiders and retain the World Tag Team Championship, only to lose the title to the same team the following month.

Balor's last successful outing in one-on-one competition was against Dragon Lee on the June 3, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Finn Balor lost a title match last week on WWE RAW

In his most recent televised match, Finn Balor challenged Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The veteran's stablemate Dominik Mysterio had helped him get the title opportunity. However, it was the former NXT North American Champion's actions that led to Breakker securing the all-important win.

Towards the closing stages of the title match, Mysterio inadvertently caused Balor to lose his balance on the top of the turnbuckle. It allowed the champion enough time to hit the challenger with a Frankensteiner before nailing the final nail in Balor's coffin with a sphere.

Dominik Mysterio's actions last week on RAW have further spiced up things between The Judgment Day members amid some recent split tease. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the heel faction heading into WrestleMania 41.

