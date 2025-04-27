Finn Balor's wife sends a message after Dominik Mysterio's betrayal at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Finn Balor's wife, Vero Rodriguez, recently took to social media to send a message after WrestleMania 41. The Prince was seemingly betrayed by his Judgment Day teammate, Dominik Mysterio, at The Show of Shows.

At this year's 'Mania, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Penta, and Bron Breakker locked horns in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship. At one point in the bout, "Dirty" Dom received a perfect opportunity to hit a 619 on The Prince. Without any hesitation, Dominik betrayed his Judgment Day teammate by performing the move, but he was stopped in his tracks by an angry Balor. The bout ultimately ended in a shocking title change as Dominik won his first-ever major singles title on the main roster.

Finn Balor's wife, Vero Rodriguez, recently took to Instagram to post several photos from WrestleMania 41. In her post's caption, Rodriguez sent a wholesome message to her husband, calling him her hero. She also mentioned that watching Balor shine on the biggest stage filled her heart.

"My hero @finnbalor. It fills my heart to see him shine ✨," she wrote. [Translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate]

Check out her Instagram post below:

WWE legend JBL believes Finn Balor lost at WrestleMania 41 because he is a "great worker"

During an edition of the Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE legend JBL compared Finn Balor's work ethic to the hard work Triple H and Shawn Michaels used to put in during their matches.

The Hall of Famer added that he believed Balor lost at WWE WrestleMania 41 because he was a great worker.

"Triple H had a losing record at WrestleMania because he was such a great worker. Shawn Michaels, Mr. WrestleMania, was not undefeated at WrestleMania because he was such a good worker. People don't remember that because they were such great workers. Same thing with Finn Balor," Layfield added.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Finn Balor's future within The Judgment Day.

