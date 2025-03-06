Finn Balor's wife Vero Rodríguez sends a two-word message to WWE Superstar who shared photo with The Rock

Finn Balor's wife, Vero Rodríguez, has sent a two-word message to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair after the 14-time women's champion shared a photo with The Rock. The Queen shared multiple pictures in her latest Instagram post.

Ad

Flair is preparing to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. She made her decision a few weeks ago on SmackDown after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Rodríguez reacted to Flair's latest Instagram post, commenting with a two-word message.

"Chismecito onionero [translates to onion gossip]!'' she wrote. [Translated via Google]

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Check out a screengrab of Rodríguez's comment below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Tommy Carlucci thinks Paul Heyman may align with The Rock in WWE

The Rock aligned with John Cena at Elimination Chamber: Toronto after The Franchise Player shockingly turned heel by betraying Cody Rhodes. Cena hit Rhodes with a low blow after the 39-year-old declined The Final Boss' offer.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci suggested Paul Heyman might betray Roman Reigns and align with The People's Champ. He said:

Ad

"Hey guys, how would you like to see The Wiseman take this over for The Rock, and he betrays Roman? He betrays Roman, 'I'm going to the winning side. I got two of the best. I've got f**king Cena, and I've got Rock, what do you wanna do? I'm leading this charge.' The Rock goes to the best, right, Coach? I'm not gonna be around. 'I'm gonna leave the business to The Wiseman!"'

Ad

Ad

Leading up to Reigns' rematch against Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, The Final Boss officially joined the OG Bloodline.

The Undisputed Tribal Chief has been advertised for the March 21 episode of SmackDown in Bologna, Italy. He is also confirmed for the March 28 edition in London, England. It will be interesting to see if Roman addresses The Rock and John Cena during his upcoming appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback