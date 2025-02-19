Finn Balor's wife Vero Rodriguez sends a one-word message to Charlotte Flair

Finn Balor's wife Vero Rodriguez sent a one-word message to Charlotte Flair, reacting to one of her recent photos. The Queen recently chose Tiffany Stratton as her opponent for WrestleMania 41.

Flair returned to WWE during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match, entering at #27. She won her second Rumble and proceeded to challenge the WWE Women's Championship on last week's SmackDown after Stratton successfully defended her title against Nia Jax.

On Instagram, Rodriguez commented on Flair's post, reacting with a one-word message:

"Güeeeey" wrote Rodriguez

Check out a screenshot of Rodriguez's Instagram comment:

Flair is a six-time WWE RAW Women's Champion and a seven-time SmackDown Women's Champion. However, she hasn't held the newly inaugurated WWE Women's Championship but has the opportunity to change that at WrestleMania 41.

On the other hand, Stratton won the Women's Championship on the 3rd January edition of SmackDown. She cashed in her Money In the Bank contract on Nia Jax after previously helping the former champion win the title from Bayley at SummerSlam last year.

Sam Roberts has predicted neither Jey Uso nor Charlotte Flair to headline WrestleMania 41

Sam Roberts has predicted that neither Jey Uso nor Charlotte Flair will headline WrestleMania 41. Jey will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, as mentioned above, Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the gold at The Show of Shows. Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated:

"If you're asking me right now, I don't think Jey Uso or Charlotte will be in the last [match] of either night one or night two of WrestleMania this year. Could be wrong. Could absolutely be wrong. But I don't think so."

The main event of WrestleMania 41 is yet to be confirmed for Night One and Night Two. Cody Rhodes is expected to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against the winner of the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. While Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against the winner of the Women's Chamber.

