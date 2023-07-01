Finn Balor recently talked about how everything has changed for him in WWE while also discussing tweaks made to his gimmick ahead of WWE Money in the Bank.

Ever since joining Judgment Day last year, Finn Balor has been on a roll. His character work has improved and he has embraced the dark side which has also helped him get over with the fans.

This is a side of Balor that fans around the world have been waiting to see and finally the Prince is able to portray some of his finest work on the main roster. His efforts seem to have finally paid off as he is now finally getting a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank.

Ahead of his clash at MITB, Balor spoke to Corey Graves on his After the Bell podcast where he mentioned that he feels invigorated on a personal level.

“I feel like it’s reinvigorated me on a personal level. I don’t really wanna speak too much from a professional level, I haven’t really completed that stage of the journey yet. I feel personally that I’m back enjoying my work, I feel refreshed. I feel invigorated. I feel creative again, and it’s something that I haven’t really had the chance to fully explore this type of character on Raw or SmackDown."

He continued:

"It’s something I wanted to really do on a second run in NXT, but when we lost interaction with the crowd, we kinda had to tweak and adjust course to change the character because of no audience in the arena. This is the version of the Prince that I wanted to deliver in NXT three years ago.” [H/T Fightful]

Finn Balor feels that he's a natural heel

For the better part of his WWE career, Balor has been presented as a babyface. However, last year, the company flipped the script and had Balor turn into a major heel. Now, Balor is one of the top heels in the promotion.

During the same interview, Balor mentioned that he is a natural heel and he doesn't see himself as a babyface.

“I was born to be a heel and when I started this at eighteen years old, I was a heel for years upon years. It wasn’t till I came to NXT during my first run, that I started to learn or taught how to be a babyface and it was something that was very much a WWE directive, that’s how they saw me. That’s not really how I see myself, so it’s been very much an exploratory couple months for me, kinda getting back to what I feel I do best, or at least what makes me happiest in the ring." [H/T Fightful]

It's good to see that Finn Balor is finally able to embrace his heelish side in the ring since it is what he loves to do.

Do you think Finn Balor will win the World Heavyweight Championship at MITB? Sound off in the comments section.

