Ex-Universal Champion accuses John Cena of taking his high-profile match

Finn Balor has issues with John Cena after the 16-time World Champion took his spot at SummerSlam despite Balor getting ready to sign the official contract to wrestle Roman Reigns.

The former Universal Champion has stated that he will deal with Cena in the future and wants to have a WrestleMania match against the WWE icon. In his interview with Mirror, Balor outlined his problems with John Cena.

“I can’t think of a better place to face John Cena than at WrestleMania. I’ve got a bone to pick with John, the SummerSlam main event was mine, my name was printed on the contract, however, John signed it. There’s certainly an issue that needs to be settled between me and John and if we can do that at WrestleMania all the better,” said Finn Balor.

Initially, Balor was meant to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and almost signed the contract to make the match official. But Baron Corbin intruded the segment, and John Cena signed the contract amid the chaos. Balor faced Reigns on SmackDown earlier this month but lost the match.

'The Prince' will again face The Tribal Chief later this month at Extreme Rules, with his 'The Demon' alter-ego.

How was John Cena's last run in WWE?

John Cena has stepped away from WWE following his match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Balor initially teased a match with Cena, but it did not materialize.

While he has not called time on his WWE career, it may take a while before Cena returns to the company once again. His recent feud with Roman Reigns showed Cena's skills are intact as both men put on a fantastic main event at SummerSlam.

