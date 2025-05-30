Finn Balor seen with former Bullet Club stablemate after suffering another loss in WWE

Finn Balor suffered another loss on WWE programming when he and Sami Zayn were beaten in a Triple Threat Match by Seth Rollins. Days later, Balor has taken to social media to share a photo with Karl Anderson.

Balor and Anderson were stablemates in the Bullet Club. The faction was formed by the Irishman, who was formerly known as Prince Devitt in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The two men are regarded as the Bullet Club OGs alongside Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale.

On Instagram, Balor shared a photo with Anderson and reminded fans that the Bullet Club is for life.

Check out Balor's Instagram post and photo with Anderson:

Anderson and Luke Gallows recently returned to NJPW. The duo teamed up with The Young Bucks to face the Bullet Club War Dogs.

Vince Russo wasn't pleased with Roxanne Perez getting involved in the Finn Balor-Dominik Mysterio-Liv Morgan storyline

Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day while Liv Morgan was away from WWE for a few weeks. However, Balor's actions have been criticized by wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, he suggested that Perez was "another woman" on the roster. He said:

"Bro, that's exactly how they're gonna book it. She's jealous of Roxanne Perez, so now you're gonna have an angle between Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez. Okay, and who is Roxanne Perez? She's another woman on the roster, that's all she is. I don't watch NXT. I don't know what her character was in NXT. Me just sitting there watching this show now, she's just like the girl with the purse that came along, the girls whose hair was half black and half platinum. There's no difference. So, why should I care? I guess, bro, that's gonna be their way of making Liv a babyface. Big freaking deal bro, big freaking deal."

Finn Balor failed to qualify for the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after losing on RAW, courtesy of interference by Dominik Mysterio.

