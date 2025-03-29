Finn Balor sends a 2-word message amid The Judgment Day's uncertain future

This week's episode of RAW ended chaotically. Finn Balor and The Judgment Day stood tall, but the tension within the group was obvious. Amidst all this, The Prince sent a two-word message.

Ad

RAW's main event saw Penta take on Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately, things got out of hand after Dominik Mysterio and Carlito got involved. Dirty Dom, desperate to add a new member to The Judgment Day, tried to help the Dark Luchador after the match.

Sadly for Dominik Mysterio, and much to the disappointment of Finn Balor, who also made his presence felt after the match, Penta was not interested. What followed was a one-sided massacre, as Balor alone destroyed both Penta and Bron Breakker, all while staring down Dirty Dom.

Ad

Trending

Finn Balor has now opened up about what happened on Instagram. His message was rather simple. He posted a video of the beatdown, and captioned it "That's Life", which was a reference to the song playing in the background, Frank Sinatra's "That's Life."

Ad

It would seem as though the former WWE Universal Champion is once again reiterating that he knows what's best for The Judgment Day. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how this is addressed in next week's episode of RAW.

Finn Balor has only won two singles matches since September 2023

Finn Balor's motto over the last few months has been, "Listen to Finn." The 43-year-old believes that with his experience, he knows how to get The Judgment Day back to winning ways. However, his own record of late suggests that he may not be the man for the job.

Ad

Recently, a popular wrestling account on X/Twitter, Wrestle Features, revealed that Balor has only had two singles match victories since September 2023.

Expand Tweet

This is a troubling stat for Balor and one that has left many of his fans frustrated with his booking. Hopefully, he can turn things around soon, especially considering that WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback