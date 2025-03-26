Unfortunate news for Finn Balor ahead of WrestleMania 41

Finn Balor seems to be in the mix to challenge Bron Breakker for the IC Championship in a multi-man match at WrestleMania 41. However, ahead of the event, a worrying stat about The Judgment Day member has gone viral that points out that he has won only two singles matches in WWE since September 2023.

Though Balor is one of the most respected names on RAW's roster, his string of losses in singles matches has left a lot of his fans disappointed. The 43-year-old star even failed to capture the IC Title from Breakker on the red brand show's March 17, 2025, edition.

A popular fan account on X, Wrestle Features, recently mentioned how Finn Balor had won merely two singles matches in WWE since September 2023. This stat quickly went viral, with many expressing their frustration over Balor's booking in recent months.

However, what's sure to come as a sigh of relief for the fans are the plans for him to be included in a multi-man match for Bron Breakker's gold at WrestleMania 41.

Vince Russo recently criticized Finn Balor and Judgment Day's booking in WWE

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo didn't mince his words before slamming WWE for Balor and Judgment Day's booking. Russo stated that he was least interested in Finn Balor without his Demon persona.

Furthermore, the former WWE writer added that Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest leaving the stable left it devoid of any star power.

"The only way I will ever, ever be slightly interested in Finn Balor if he’s The Demon. That is the only way. Listen, there were so many times when The Judgment Day should have been done. And months and months and months ago, you could see that Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were the only two stars in Judgment Day. As soon as they left Judgment Day, it should have been over then. Then, you had McDonagh get hurt and it still continued. Bro, come on. It’s got no juice."

If Balor does find a spot in the IC Title match at WrestleMania 41, his Judgment Day stablemates could potentially help him win the gold and reaffirm his status as a marquee top star on the red brand.

