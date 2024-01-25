Finn Balor sends a cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor recently took to social media to send out a cryptic message heading into this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Prince is one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions with Damian Priest. This means they can show up on both brands anytime they want. The last time The Judgment Day members defended their tag titles on the blue brand was on November 24 last year, where they took on The Street Profits.

Finn Balor took to X to send out a photo of himself holding his two belts, and in the caption, he wrote "GSF", which most likely stands for "Grand Slam Finn."

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Finn Balor will remain with WWE

It was recently reported by Raj Giri that The Prince's WWE contract was set to expire after WrestleMania 40. It was noted that he hadn't signed a new deal yet.

During the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan said he doesn't think Finn Balor would leave the promotion:

"[Do you think Finn re-signs with WWE?] Yes, without question. He's in a main event storyline. This is the best booking he's had. And one could argue, 'Well, he was The Demon. He was the champion.' Yeah, he's fallen off since then, but this is the best chance to put him in the best group for himself where he's not, the onus isn't all on him. He's not the main star of that group, but he's playing the perfect B part in that group, which is still a main event scenario," said Morgan.

It was announced on WWE RAW this past Monday night that Balor and Priest will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY next week.

