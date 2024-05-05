Finn Balor sends a cryptic message to Damian Priest after their heated confrontation at WWE Backlash

After their confrontation at WWE Backlash France, Finn Balor sent a cryptic message aimed at his Judgment Day stablemate and current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

At the recently concluded premium live event, Priest successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Jey Uso. Despite asking his Judgment Day stablemates to stay away, JD McDonagh and Balor interfered during the contest.

Post-match, Priest confronted both superstars. This led to Balor posting a photo about his confrontation with the current World Heavyweight Champion, sending a cryptic message in the process.

Check out Balor's tweet:

Balor and Priest are former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They held the titles twice before losing the belts separately at WrestleMania XL.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, R-Truth and The Miz won the RAW Tag Team Championships. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Both sets of titles were later replaced by newly inaugurated belts.

Finn Balor detailed his issue with Damian Priest

Finn Balor and Damian Priest also had issues with each other in the past during Balor's feud with Seth Rollins.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Prince opened up about his issues with The Archer of Infamy, claiming he didn't appreciate Priest trying to get his hands on the World Heavyweight Title before him. At the time, The Visionary was still the World Heavyweight Champion. Balor said:

"I don't necessarily have an issue with Damian having Money in the Bank; I have an issue with Damian wanting to get to Seth before I get to Seth. I have a seven-year beef with Seth Rollins. Because Damian won the Money in the Bank briefcase a couple of months ago, which I'm very happy about, about his success, I don't think that should interfere with my issues with Seth which has been running for seven years. So me and Damian have smoothed that out. It's been discussed; it's been talked about, it's been put to bed. Me and Damian are cool,"

It remains to be seen what plans Finn Balor has in store, amid tensions within The Judgment Day.