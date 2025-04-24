Finn Balor sends first message on social media after failing to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41

Finn Balor sent his first message on social media after failing to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Dominik Mysterio won the title, and he did so by pinning his Judgment Day stablemate.
However, on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Balor and Mysterio fixed their issues. The veteran superstar was seemingly proud of his younger stablemate. He proclaimed how happy he was to see Mysterio win the title.
On social media, Balor shared photos of his entrance from WrestleMania 41 and shared a two-word message reflecting on the event.
"WRESTLEMANIA 41," wrote Balor.
Check out Finn Balor's post below:
Vince Russo believes JD McDonagh has sided with The Judgment Day instead of Finn Balor
Vince Russo believes the Intercontinental Championship match between Dominik Mysterio and Penta on Monday Night RAW should've been a non-title match.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that McDonagh might've sided with The Judgment Day, leaving Finn Balor all by himself. He said:
"He's having the match with Penta. First of all, it shouldn't have been a title match. But anyway, they have the match with Penta. Finn gets involved to help Dominik, and it backfires. It's the old, 'Whoops, oh my God, I tried.' That's as simple as simple comes. Then we return McDonagh. McDonagh is out there with Finn, now McDonagh tries to help, 'Whoops!' That is so simple, that is so 101. McDonagh was always tied to Finn. Now you got McDonagh with them, and you got Finn on the outside. I don't know what to say about this stuff."
RAW after WrestleMania 41 was quite the historic night for The Judgment Day, as Mysterio retained the Intercontinental Championship over Penta. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez regained the Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch, with the latter possibly turning heel and laying out her tag team partner after the loss.