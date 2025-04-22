Judgment Day drama explodes as WWE veteran slams post-WrestleMania booking for the faction (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared how he would have booked the Judgment Day after WrestleMania. The faction is dealing with tensions between its members, specifically between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor.
Mysterio was in an Intercontinental Championship match against Penta on RAW. JD McDonagh returned and helped "Dirty" Dom win the encounter. After the encounter, all Judgment Day members celebrated the win, but Finn looked distant and preferred not to join the celebrations.
During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that Mysterio and Penta's match should not have been for the title. He mentioned that Finn should have simply tried to help "Dirty" Dom, but the interference should have cost the champ the match. He noted that WWE could repeat the same angle with JD McDonagh to progress the storyline. He felt now it seemed like McDonagh had sided with The Judgment Day, leaving Balor alone.
"He's having the match with Penta. First of all, it shouldn't have been a title match. But anyway, they have the match with Penta. Finn gets involved to help Dominik, and it backfires. It's the old, 'Whoops, oh my God, I tried.' That's as simple as simple comes. Then we return McDonagh. McDonagh is out there with Finn, now McDonagh tries to help, 'Whoops!' That is so simple, that is so 101. McDonagh was always tied to Finn. Now you got McDonagh with them, and you got Finn on the outside. I don't know what to say about this stuff." [10:45 onwards]
The Judgment Day has already undergone major changes with former members Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley leaving the faction. It will be interesting to see if Finn Balor also decides to part ways with the group in the coming months.
