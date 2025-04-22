Judgment Day drama explodes as WWE veteran slams post-WrestleMania booking for the faction (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared how he would have booked the Judgment Day after WrestleMania. The faction is dealing with tensions between its members, specifically between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor.

Ad

Mysterio was in an Intercontinental Championship match against Penta on RAW. JD McDonagh returned and helped "Dirty" Dom win the encounter. After the encounter, all Judgment Day members celebrated the win, but Finn looked distant and preferred not to join the celebrations.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that Mysterio and Penta's match should not have been for the title. He mentioned that Finn should have simply tried to help "Dirty" Dom, but the interference should have cost the champ the match. He noted that WWE could repeat the same angle with JD McDonagh to progress the storyline. He felt now it seemed like McDonagh had sided with The Judgment Day, leaving Balor alone.

Ad

Trending

"He's having the match with Penta. First of all, it shouldn't have been a title match. But anyway, they have the match with Penta. Finn gets involved to help Dominik, and it backfires. It's the old, 'Whoops, oh my God, I tried.' That's as simple as simple comes. Then we return McDonagh. McDonagh is out there with Finn, now McDonagh tries to help, 'Whoops!' That is so simple, that is so 101. McDonagh was always tied to Finn. Now you got McDonagh with them, and you got Finn on the outside. I don't know what to say about this stuff." [10:45 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The Judgment Day has already undergone major changes with former members Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley leaving the faction. It will be interesting to see if Finn Balor also decides to part ways with the group in the coming months.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.