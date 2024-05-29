Finn Balor sends a five-word message after confrontation with Braun Strowman

Finn Balor recently took to social media to send a five-word message after his confrontation with Braun Strowman. On this week's WWE RAW, Strowman got involved during the main event between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch.

At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Morgan defeated Lynch to win the Women's World Championship. The 29-year-old successfully defended the title against The Man in their rematch on this Monday's RAW. During the closing moments of the contest, Strowman shoulder tackled Dominik Mysterio, who crashed into the Steel Cage door and accidentally hit Lynch in the process.

Taking to Instagram, Balor sent a five-word message after Strowman also chased him down.

"Running from my problems like…," wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's Instagram post:

The Monster of All Monsters defeated JD McDonagh earlier in the show, however after the match, The Judgment Day jumped on Braun. The group failed to take down the former Universal Champion and they got chased down by Strowman throughout the show, leading to the closing moments of this week's episode of red brand.

Vince Russo believes Finn Balor will win the 2024 Money in the Bank contract

This year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is set to take place in Toronto, Canada on July 6. According to Vince Russo, Finn Balor is in contention to win the MITB contract.

Balor is a former WWE Universal Champion and recently lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, which he held alongside Damian Priest. At WrestleMania XL, Balor and Priest lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to Awesome Truth and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles to A-Town Down Under in a Six Pack Ladder match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the wrestling veteran predicted Balor winning the Money in the Bank contract.

"I know who they are gonna put over... I think they are gonna put Finn Balor over... Finn Balor. Damian Priest, there you go. You got it. There you go bro."

In recent months, Balor has suffered losses in marquee matches. He was recently defeated by Jey Uso in the King of the Ring Tournament. Last year, the 42-year-old also failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

After Balor's loss to Jey, he teamed up with JD McDonagh. The Judgment Day duo failed to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship from R-Truth and The Miz. It remains to be seen how The Prince will bounce back and regain momentum.

