Vince Russo claims he "knows" who will win WWE Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has begrudgingly predicted the winner of this year's WWE Money in the Bank. However, he is not especially pleased with his own prediction.

With Money in the Bank just over a month away, speculation about who the creative team will decide to push has engulfed the pro wrestling community. Considering major names like CM Punk and Rhea Ripley are currently out with injuries, the active scene is ripe for new players to make their mark.

According to Vince Russo, the creative may decide to push Judgment Day's Finn Balor. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:

"I know who they are gonna put over... I think they are gonna put Finn Balor over... Finn Balor. Damian Priest, there you go. You got it. There you go bro." [0:28 onwards]

The WWE veteran had previously predicted a feud between Finn Balor and Damian Priest

According to Vince Russo, a feud between Damian Priest and Finn Balor is potentially the endgame for their storyline.

Over the last few weeks, tensions have been rising in The Judgment Day, especially after Damian Priest became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. With Rhea Ripley also being out of action, the volatility of the group has been at an all time high. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo stated:

"Yeah probably. Because they have nothing. And I've been saying for months that they need to break Damian Priest out of that (Judgment Day). So yeah bro, they think that's gonna be a huge angle with Damian Priest and Finn Balor."

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Vince's predictions will come true in the near future.

