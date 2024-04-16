Former WWE writer predicts high voltage SummerSlam match for Damian Priest against former World Champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed a possible implosion between World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and his Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor.

Balor and Priest have been instrumental in making Judgment Day a force to reckon with on the red brand. The two stars defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. There have been some instances where the two have had their differences but they managed to set these differences aside and come back stronger as a unit.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that WWE was slowly hinting at a rift between the two stars. He mentioned that the creative team could be working on a program for Priest against the former Universal Champion that culminates in a blockbuster showdown at SummerSlam.

"Yeah probably. Because they have nothing. And I've been saying for months that they need to break Damian Priest out of that (Judgment Day). So yeah bro, they think that's gonna be a huge angle with Damian Priest and Finn Balor." [43:20 onwards]

Last week on RAW, Jey Uso won a fatal four-way match against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet to become the number-one challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship.

It will be interesting to see if "Main Event" Jey Uso can bring a quick end to Priest's inaugural title run.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Rhea Ripley reacts to fan tweets! Check out her reactions below.

Poll : Would you like to see Damian Priest and Finn Balor take on each other? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback