Finn Balor sends a four-word message to Judgment Day member after handing Penta his first pinfall loss in WWE

Finn Balor sent a four-word message to his Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, after this week's WWE RAW. On the show, Balor and Mysterio defeated Penta and Bron Breakker.

The four superstars have been involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture, with Penta recently declaring his intentions to challenge for the title. Balor was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the title on March 17, while Mysterio also teased challenging for the gold.

On RAW, Balor and Mysterio defeated Penta and Breakker as The Prince handed the former AEW star his first pinfall loss in WWE. Balor has mostly been on the receiving end of devastating defeats in recent months, but he finally secured an all-important pinfall victory in London.

"Peas in a Pod @DomMysterio35," wrote Balor on X.

Check out Balor's post on X below.

Sam Roberts was open to the idea of having Finn Balor, Penta, and Dominik Mysterio on the same team

Sam Roberts discussed the idea of Penta joining The Judgment Day and teaming up with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

On the RAW Recap podcast, Roberts said that for a brief moment, he started having "delusional" thoughts of seeing Penta in The Judgment Day, sporting the usual black and purple colors of the group.

"For a second, I went, 'Oh my God, how cool would it be if Penta was in The Judgment Day?' I'm the one person who allowed myself for a moment to go, 'Oh my God, Penta and Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor, all on the same team.' I started having these delusional thoughts of Penta wearing black and purple."

Balor is actively pursuing the Intercontinental Championship heading into WrestleMania 41. Bron Breakker's opponent for The Showcase of the Immortals has yet to be revealed.

Judging by the recent turn of events, WWE is possibly heading towards a multi-man match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

